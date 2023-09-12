Aidan O'Brien's wizardry recalls illustrious Ballydoyle namesake - different generations but two undisputed giants

Vincent O'Brien, Aidan O'Brien, Ballydoyle, same place, different times, different people.

Anyone who appreciates the nature of sporting endeavour will know the futility of comparisons across the generations. Excellent fodder for late-night debate, but not to be taken too seriously, given the ever-shifting sands of the sporting landscape.

And yet I'm sure I'm not the only Irish racing aficionado of my vintage whose thoughts are apt to turn to MV on any occasion when the present-day O'Brien creates another slice of racing history, reaches a significant benchmark, or performs an act of supreme wizardry.