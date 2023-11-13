So what might Auguste Rodin's 2024 season look like? David Jennings has the answer

Aidan O'Brien on Monday revealed the exciting news that Derby and Breeders' Cup hero Auguste Rodin would stay in training as a four year old in 2024. Here David Jennings maps where his journey might take him . . .

Coronation Cup, Epsom, June 1

The Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh is an obvious alternative, but that's over 1m2f and I just wonder whether the Coronation Cup over the Derby course and distance might be a better fit to start back. This was where 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck returned in 2020, albeit when it was run at Newmarket, and O'Brien has won it a record-breaking eight times, three of those courtesy of St Nicholas Abbey.

King George, Ascot, July 27

There is most definitely a score to settle in the King George. He was terrible in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, but even worse at Ascot. He looked a pale shadow of the powerhouse we saw at Santa Anita that day and how O'Brien would love to set the record straight and right that wrong in 2024. It ought to be the perfect race for him, but perhaps because of the unseasonably testing ground, in 2023 it just wasn't.