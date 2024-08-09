Irish Racehorse Trainers Association seeking new chief as Ryan McElligott joins Amo Racing

The Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) is seeking a new chief executive after it was revealed that Ryan McElligott is to take up a new role as race planner for Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing.

McElligott, who was a journalist with the Irish Field and the Racing Post, took over at the IRTA from Michael Grassick in November 2022.

He said: "For the last two years my time at the IRTA has been instructive and enjoyable, and I'd like to thank the association’s board for placing their trust in me when they took me on towards the end of 2022.

"On a variety of fronts it was a fascinating time to be involved at the helm of one of Irish racing’s key representative bodies and I would like to thank the association’s board and wider membership for their efforts in endeavouring to further the cause of trainers on various fronts over the last couple of years."

Amo Racing have made massive strides in recent years. They secured their first Royal Ascot victory when the Adrian Murray-trained Valiant Force landed the Norfolk Stakes last year, while King Of Steel and Bucanero Fuerte have provided the outfit with Group 1 success.

Joorabchian's operation have a number of trainers on their roster, including Murray, George Boughey, Ralph Beckett, Raphael Freire, Richard Hannon, Michael Bell and Charlie Johnston.

McElligott added: "I’m thrilled to take up a new role with Amo and I very much look forward to working with the existing team there at what is a very exciting time.

"Over the last number of seasons the Amo colours have been carried with distinction on both sides of the Atlantic and I hope I can play a part in maintaining and furthering that level of success over the coming years.

"It’s a very exciting opportunity."

