'We have an unbelievable line-up of players' - Hurling For Cancer teams named for next Monday's game

A wide variety of Irish sports stars will be on show in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on Monday as Jim Bolger and Davy Russell go head-to-head for the Hurling for Cancer Research match, which has raised €1.5 million since 2011.

For the first time, the game will be broadcast on TG4 to a free-to-air audience to maximise coverage and help boost donations to the Irish Cancer Society’s vital research projects.

The sides have been announced for this year's clash with Jim Bolger's Stars boasting the likes of Limerick hurlers Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes and Gearoid Hegarty, Dublin Gaelic footballer Con O'Callaghan, former Irish internationals Shane Long and Stephen Hunt, and hurling legends Tommy Walsh, Eddie Brennan, Jackie Tyrrell, Ollie Canning and Martin Storey. Davy Russel's Best include eight players who featured in last month's All-Ireland hurling final.

Throw-in is at 7pm and All-Ireland winning managers Liam Griffin, John Kiely and Brian Cody will be in charge of the teams.

Mark Landers, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Paul Townend, Rachael Blackmore, Bernard Dunne, Cora Staunton, Ursula Jacob, Peter Canavan, Paul Nolan, Michael Darragh MacAuley, Michael Duignan and Joanne O’Riordan are among those stepping up to act as selectors, commentators, sideline officials, umpires and Maor Uisce.

Bolger said: "We have an unbelievable line-up of players, not to mention our celebrity umpires, commentators and sideline officials.

"It is a brilliant evening out for all the family and I think those in attendance are guaranteed a great evening.

"We are also very excited to have TG4 broadcast Hurling for Cancer Research for the first time this year thanks to the generous support of Fogarty Fenwick and their crew, who like so many, are giving their services and time freely for such a worthy cause.”

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power added: "Every year this event goes from strength to strength, bringing the very best GAA stars, racing stars and sports personalities together to raise vital funds so that we at the Irish Cancer Society can continue our sustained investment in cancer research.

"Investment in innovative cancer research is essential so that we can continue to develop new medicines and new treatments. It is through that investment that we will turn today’s terminal cancers into tomorrow’s treatable and curable ones. Our investment in cancer research simply isn’t possible without events like Hurling for Cancer Research and the incredible generosity shown by all those who take part and support the event. We can’t thank the organisers and each and every volunteer enough.”

Read these next:

Galway chief hails ball in aid of Graham Lee a 'massive success' and reports positive attendances and betting turnover

Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes plus Saturday's big meetings at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.