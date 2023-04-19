'I wasn't going to let it get the better of me' - Jessica Harrington thankful for support in breast cancer battle

Jessica Harrington talked on Wednesday about her ongoing battle with breast cancer, stressing the overwhelming support she has received over the last few months has helped her manage the ordeal.

The legendary 76-year-old trainer is looking forward to the Flat season which is about to accelerate into top gear, but there is another reason she is so upbeat as next Monday will be her 16th and final round of chemotherapy.

Speaking about the illness, Harrington said: "I wasn't going to let it get the better of me. You have to get up in a positive mood every morning and realise how lucky you are. I'm so lucky; I live in a lovely place, I look at these horses every day and, when I come out to the gallop and look at that view towards the Wicklow mountains, I always say to myself, 'What on earth have I got to complain about?'

"I did take a back seat for a few days. I was in the hospital for four days straight after Christmas and six days more in February. The worst thing about that was feeling sick.

"I'm feeling great at the moment, though. I've been really good this week. I get my last chemo treatment on Monday and we'll see how that goes. Basically since my last treatment, they've got the medication to make me feel well right. Whereas the three weeks before that I died! This time it's been great and I feel great. Last night I went to bed and I was physically tired, rather than sick tired. That was great."

On the support she has received, Harrington added: "Everyone has been so kind, unbelievably kind. Nobody really knew until after Christmas and maybe even February that I was on the sick list. But, honestly, everyone has been so kind, looking after me. They've been fantastic, especially around here.

"Kate [her daughter] has been amazing. She has not taken a day off since before Christmas. Emma and Richie [Galway] too, and all the staff here have been fantastic. They never complain; they have plenty of reasons to complain but they never complain."

Rewinding to the moment she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Harrington said she never let the news overwhelm her and instead met the challenge head on.

She explained: "It happened really quickly. I said to myself, 'All right, fine'. I didn't really think about it. To tell you the honest truth, I never thought about it. I just got on with it. I'll have had 16 goes of chemo when I finish the treatment on Monday and, now, when I look back on all that I wonder how did I do it."

Turning her attention back to racing after a difficult weekend at Aintree, Harrington feels education is the key to securing the sport’s future.

She said: "I think what we have to do is educate people. We need to have more open days, have more people come to yards and see how these horses are treated. Thoroughbred racehorses have a very privileged life and on the whole most of them have a very good after-racing life as well. As with everything, including human beings, there are a couple who slip through the net. Unfortunately, those are the ones who get highlighted. We need to explain to people and show them how well these horses are looked after.

"We need to open up racing and try to not make it exclusive. We need to have everything all inclusive at the races. People need to be allowed to go everywhere bar the stable yard and inside the parade ring when they go racing. We need to keep everyone together. Education is the main thing. We need these people to see the life that these horses have. Unfortunately, it's always the minority who get the publicity. Good news doesn't sell newspapers."

Lifetime Ambition: loose horse brought his National challenge to an end at Valentine's Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Harrington's hopes of Grand National glory were dashed at Valentine's when Lifetime Ambition was cannoned into by a loose horse and parted company with Sean O'Keeffe, but that has not put her off having another go and the plan is to return to Aintree in 2024.

She said: "It was like a balloon being pricked. He'd been loving it and jumping too well. He went on jumping well as a loose horse too. He'll go back next year, but we'll go to the Galway Plate first. He's a great horse to have. Mr Consistency is what he should be called."

She added: "The Grand National fences are very, very safe now. I think they've got it as safe as they can."

