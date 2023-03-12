'I see the light at the end of the tunnel' - Jessica Harrington reveals she has been battling cancer

Jessica Harrington, the most successful female trainer at the Cheltenham Festival and one of the top dual-purpose trainers in racing, has revealed she is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Speaking on RTE's Upfront: The Podcast, the Gold Cup and Classic-winning trainer spoke of how she was diagnosed last October and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

She told host Katie Hannon: "I am going through cancer treatment at the moment. I was diagnosed in October and I am in the middle of chemotherapy. I'm near the end of it. I did 12 weeks having treatment every week and I have got two more to go. I see the light at the end of the tunnel and it's absolutely fantastic.

"I’m very lucky as I live in the country and every morning I get to wake up and look at beautiful horses. I haven’t been racing as I don’t want to go mixing with lots of people in case I get infections. So far, so good. I have got to get an operation and probably some radiotherapy, so there is still a bit to do, but I might get some hair back - that would be lovely!"

Harrington, 76, saddled Sizing John to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2017, trained Moscow Flyer to win the Champion Chase in 2003 and 2005, and masterminded Jezki's Champion Hurdle success in 2014. She is determined to complete the 'full house' by landing the Stayers' Hurdle.

The Kildare-based trainer came close to achieving that ambition in 2018 when Supasundae finished runner-up to Penhill, and she harbours hopes that Ashdale Bob could go close in Thursday's feature race.

Ashdale Bob: if he wins the Stayers' Hurdle it will complete the 'full-house' of Cheltenham's major races for Jessica Harrington Credit: Patrick McCann

She said: "There is one race missing – the Stayers' Hurdle – for the 'full house'. I have a runner in it this year with Ashdale Bob. I'm not certain he will win, but he could be placed. If everything went right, he would have the ability to win but we will have to wait and see."

One of the most respected trainers in racing, Harrington remains defiant and positive after her diagnosis and, despite not being able to attend, is looking forward to the Cheltenham Festival.

She said: "I get very excited. Cheltenham is the Olympics of National Hunt racing. I’ll never forget my first winner; it was in the last race of the last millennium in 1999.

"I was told before I started my treatment that I was not allowed to travel. I will be screaming at the television at home for the week. I think the Irish will win enough races but I don’t think it will be quite the whitewash it has been the last two years."

She added: "If you have dark days with cancer, then the cancer might feed on that, that’s my attitude. If you do have a blip, then you need to pick yourself up and carry on, as there are an awful lot of other people much worse off than you are."

