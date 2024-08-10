'I have seen why it is renowned as a top-class racecourse' - Ciaran Flynn appointed general manager at Navan

Ciaran Flynn has been appointed general manager of Navan racecourse and will take up the position with immediate effect having held the role of operations lead at the track since 2022.

Flynn succeeds Aidan McGarry, who departed the role in May and took up a similar position at Naas racecourse the following month. Flynn has worked in the sports industry for the last 11 years, holding various operational roles in high-performance sport with Paralympics Ireland, Tennis Ireland and the Sport Ireland Institute.

CEO of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), Suzanne Eade, said: "It is exciting to have a Meath man at the helm at Navan and I wish Ciaran nothing but the best in his new position. Ciaran brought great knowledge to Navan when appointed as the racecourse’s operations lead and the experience he has gained working alongside a most effective team at Navan and in HRI since then will certainly stand to him as he takes up this new challenge.

“I’m delighted Aidan McGarry has settled in so well as general manager at Naas. I would like to congratulate him on his new role and to thank him for all that he achieved and delivered in his time with HRI. Ciaran will continue to develop and enhance those initiatives brought to Navan during Aidan's tenure.”

Flynn said: “I’m thrilled to be taking up the position of general manager and I’m proud to do so as a native of nearby Duleek. Having worked here as operations lead for the past two years, I have seen why Navan is renowned as a top-class racecourse.

"I’ll be working with a great team here and in HRI and I aim to build on the positive work that has taken place at Navan over the past number of years.”

