'I definitely have no ambition to retire' - Jim Dreaper to hand over to son Thomas but it remains business as usual
Few names are more synonymous with Irish racing than Dreaper but there is change afoot at the renowned stables after Jim ended his 52-year stint as the licence holder by passing on the baton to his son Thomas.
A similar changing of the guard occurred in 1972 when Jim took over the licence from his father Tom, who is fondly remembered as one of the most successful jumps trainers in history having enjoyed success at the Cheltenham Festival 26 times with the likes of Arkle, Flyingbolt, Fortria and Prince Regent just some of the illustrious talents nurtured at Greenogue.
Dreaper soon followed suit, saddling his first winner with his first runner in Straight Fort at Sandown on January 2, 1972, and he was crowned champion jumps trainer in Ireland for the first five seasons he held the licence.
Published on 29 February 2024inIreland
Last updated 18:15, 29 February 2024
