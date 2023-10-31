'His consistency has been incredible' - Colonel Mustard set for potential chasing return at Down Royal on Friday

Colonel Mustard could return over fences on day one of Down Royal's November meeting on Friday, with trainer Lorna Fowler hoping her stable star can reap the benefits of two runs over the larger obstacles last season.

The eight-year-old, who holds an entry for the 2m3½f beginners chase (3.23 ), was winless in five starts last term but went agonisingly close to landing big prizes over hurdles in Britain when second in the Morebattle at Kelso and the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr.

He then finished off his campaign in fine style in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown when beaten nine lengths into third by State Man.

Fowler's charge did initially begin last season over fences, finishing fourth on his seasonal return at Navan before chasing Arkle winner El Fabiolo home at Fairyhouse, and connections are hoping that experience can prove crucial as he embarks on another novice campaign.

Fowler said: "We'll see in the next couple of days about Down Royal as we won't run him if the ground is heavy. It wasn't initially the plan to go back over hurdles last season but we thought we'd keep him as a novice over fences, so we were always going back over them with him.

"He's a very intelligent horse and having those two runs over fences will stand to him. He's been at Tipperary schooling so he's ready to go. It kind of breaks my heart he didn't win last season as he deserves to win a big one. Having said that, he definitely hasn't disappointed and his consistency has been incredible.

"He matured massively last year and has done so again over the summer. He likes to be treated like the stable star, he knows how good he is and he thrives on the big stage. I feel that chasing over two and a half miles will suit him very well. He gets the job done jumping but he's not going to stand off them and wing them, so it'll suit him going that bit slower over that trip."

Entries were also revealed for Friday's two Grade 3 contests over hurdles. The Willie Mullins-trained Williamstowndancer is in contention to follow up her Grade 3 win at Tipperary in the 2m1f Mares Novice Hurdle (1.39 ). Impressive Gowran Park maiden winner Lantry Lady has also been entered for the Henry de Bromhead team.

Elsewhere, Irish Point heads the entries for the Bottlegreen Hurdle (2.13 ) over the same trip. The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old was last seen landing the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April, while course-and-distance winner Magical Zoe could feature for the De Bromhead stable.

