Racecourses braced for Storm Ciaran with heightened fears that more fixtures will be lost this week

Racecourses in Britain and Ireland are bracing themselves for another storm coming in later this week, with heightened fears further fixtures will be lost.

The Storm Ciaran is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain when it arrives on Thursday.

Redcar, Leicester, Bangor, Worcester, Southwell and Wexford have already cancelled meetings this week and Tuesday's Flat fixture at the Curragh is subject to an inspection at 3pm on Monday.

Officials at Nottingham are not ruling out the need for an inspection for Wednesday's meeting with the ground described as heavy and further rain in the forecast.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "We're raceable this morning but it's heavy ground and we're monitoring the forecast as we're due showers today and tomorrow.

"The amount of rainfall varies depending on which forecast you look at and it's a case of seeing where we are. It's not out of the question that we'll need an inspection. It's pretty heavy out there and we wouldn't be able to take too much more rain."

The weather warnings in place for the storm on Thursday are causing concern for tracks scheduled to race that day.

Stratford clerk of the course Nessie Chanter said: "We're worried about the storm coming in but we're cautiously optimistic. The forecasters have predicted the Midlands might be in the eye of the storm on Thursday, which would be pretty fortuitous, and we're hoping they are right.

Stratford: "cautiously optimistic" that Thursday's card will go ahead Credit: Pool

"We were forecast wind speeds of 40-50mph but now they're more likely to be 30-40mph, which makes it a bit more comfortable, but we could do without getting the top end of forecast rain predictions.

"They've predicted a maximum of 30mm between now and the end of racing on Thursday and we're hoping it'll be nearer to 15-20mm, which we could just about handle.

"The majority of the track is soft and we've just got a patch of heavy on the chase course under the trees down the back straight."

Tuesday's meetings at Chepstow and Catterick are set to go ahead without any issues. The ground at Chepstow was described as good to soft, soft in places on Monday morning, while it's heavy at Catterick.

Catterick clerk of the course Fiona Needham said: "We had 10mm of rain on Saturday night. We're not forecast any significant rain between now and the end of racing and on that basis we should be fine.

"It's fairly testing but the ground has taken the rain fine. It's forecast to be overcast and we might get a bit of drizzle but we shouldn't get anything significant."

