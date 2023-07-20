'He's in cracking form - my biggest problem is keeping him that way' - Current Option on course for Galway four-timer

﻿Current Option is set for his annual pilgrimage to Galway next month when he will bid for a fourth straight success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Ahonoora" Handicap.

Trainer Ado McGuinness said on Thursday that the seven-year-old is absolutely thriving ahead of the €110,000 contest, the Sunday showpiece at the summer festival, after winning it for the last three years at odds of 15-2, 5-1 and 11-2.

Speaking on the strand at Rush in County Dublin at a media morning ahead of the 2023 Galway festival, beginning on Monday week, McGuinness said it is all systems go and that he believes Current Option is a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper when he shows up at Galway.

He said: "This is a Group 3 horse, and a Listed winner as well, who is running in a handicap. If you drop a Group 3 horse back into a handicap he's usually the best horse in the race, and usually when you have the best horse in the race they win.

"You very often find Group horses running in premier handicaps off top weight and they often win them. I'm privileged that I have horses like Current Option who can run in these races."

Current Option: will once again race twice at the Galway festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Just as has been the case in previous years, Current Option will warm up for the race he has farmed in recent times by running in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap a few days beforehand. He was fourth to Magic Chegaga at 28-1 in that last year.

McGuinness added: "He's quite a fresh and highly strung horse, so if you just left him for one race he could be very fresh. Usually we target the two races and I don't mind which one he wins!

"We ride him out in a hood most of the time at home. Ruby Walsh was up here a few weeks ago and he couldn't believe Current Option still rides out in a hood given his age, but he's still as enthusiastic as ever. He's in cracking form and the biggest problem I have is to try and hold his form for the next two weeks. We're looking forward to him running, and just look at the form he has over there – he loves the place."

The fondness McGuinness has for Galway dates back to 2010 when Beau Michael won a novice chase at the festival under Barry Geraghty, and 13 years later he is planning on bringing a big team to the seven-day extravaganza.

The Group 1-winning trainer said: "I'll have between 15 and 20 for the week. You can only win the Lotto with one ticket, but the more tickets you buy the better chance you have of winning. That's the way I look at it."

Other McGuinness contenders at Galway include Saltonstall, who will be making his sixth appearance in succession at the summer festival, Casanova, Sirjack Thomas, No More Porter, Hightimeyouwon, Laugh A Minute, Star Harbour, Half Nutz and Exquisite Acclaim.

