'She tries her heart out every day' - Lumiere Rock connections seek Classic glory in Irish Oaks

Bargain buy Lumiere Rock will bid to follow up her runner-up effort in the Ribblesdale Stakes when taking on seven rivals in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday (3.45 ).

The three-year-old is already a course winner, having won last season's Group 3 Staffordstown Stud Stakes, and she has progressed this season, finishing two and a half lengths behind Warm Heart at Royal Ascot but in front of Bluestocking in third. She will renew her rivalry with both of them in the Group 1.

Mitch Barry, racing manager to owners Rockfield Stud, said: "We’re delighted to have a runner in an Irish Classic. She’s a Group 3 winner as a two-year-old and ran a massive race at Ascot.

"Since we bought her, she has never put a foot wrong and she is a real honest, tough filly. We think everything this weekend will suit her well. In my eyes, she’s very hardy and will go on any ground – she tries her heart out every day."

Costing 55,000gns as a yearling, Lumiere Rock has proved a shrewd purchase for connections and has already earned just shy of £100,000 in prize-money. She is available at 9-1 generally for the Irish Oaks, in a market headed by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Savethelastdance.

"For a filly that cost 55,000 guineas, she has exceeded our expectations so we’ve had a great time with her," added Barry.

The O'Flynn family, who own Rockfield Stud, went close to Classic glory in the 2013 Epsom Derby when Galileo Rock finished third, but they have recorded top-level success over jumps with the Mouse Morris-trained China Rock, who landed the Punchestown Gold Cup in 2012.

Reflecting on Lumiere Rock's Royal Ascot, Barry added: "With her breeding, we always thought stepping up in trip would suit her. She proved us right last time and we bumped into a very good filly in Warm Heart. We're very happy with where she is at the moment and we’re hoping she can run a big race.

"Her Group 3 win came at the Curragh and Dylan [Browne McMonagle] is set to ride her – he's riding out of his skin and we have all the faith in the world in him. This is a step up in class but we’re very happy with her and she’s very honest. I’d be hopeful she can be there or thereabouts."

Aidan O'Brien is set to saddle four in the race as he searches for his seventh victory. Ryan Moore will partner Savethelastdance, Seamie Heffernan will ride Warm Heart and Ballydoyle also are represented by Library and Be Happy.

Ralph Beckett and Colin Keane will team up with Bluestocking, while Dermot Weld's Azazat and the Jim Bolger-trained Comhra will also contest the €500,000 Irish Classic.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Curragh 3.45, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 11-10 Savethelastdance, 7-2 Warm Heart, 9-2 Bluestocking, 9 Azazat, Lumiere Rock, 20 Be Happy, 40 Comhra, 66 Library

