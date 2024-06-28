'He's eyecatching at 20-1' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday

A selection of our top tipsters have provided their selection for the Northumberland Plate (3.10) at Newcastle on Saturday . . .

By Sam Hardy, tipster

Sir Mark Prescott has a great chance of landing this with Trooper Bisdee. The selection has won six of his nine handicap starts and is showing little sign of stopping, having routed the field at Pontefract on Sunday. The manner of that win suggests he can overcome a 5lb penalty.

Trooper Bisdee 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Five of these clashed over course and distance in March and I fancy that day's runner-up Duke Of Oxford to go one better. He was held up but finished strongly to secure second behind the more prominently ridden Prydwen.

A lesser effort in the Chester Cup can be forgiven because he is yet to produce his smart all-weather form on turf.

Duke Of Oxford 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tyler Heard (3lb) Tnr: Michael Bell

By Charlie Huggins, reporter

Upped just 4lb for beating a decent chunk of these rivals in the Chester Cup and has been freshened up by Hugo Palmer since. Palmer won this race with Caravan Of Hope in 2020 and I agree with the trainer's sentiments that skipping Royal Ascot will aid the eight-year-old's chances.

Zoffee was a disappointing 15th in this race last year but that was only 11 days after finishing a respectable sixth in the Ascot Stakes, whereas he has had a 50-day break since his victory on the Roodee this time round.

It is not as though he cannot perform on the all-weather as he landed the Northumberland Vase, the consolation race over the same 2m½f trip as the Plate, at this track in 2022.

By Liam Headd, reporter

Hugo Palmer seems to have had this race in mind for Zoffee since he made a strong seasonal return in landing the Chester Cup last month.

Although the eight-year-old managed to beat only four rivals in this race 12 months ago, that effort could have come too soon after his run in the Ascot Stakes and the decision to miss the royal meeting this year may prove to be decisive.

He has course-and-distance form, having won the Northumberland Vase in 2022, and has a big opportunity to win again on a mark 1lb lower than last year.

Zoffee 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

By James Hill, tipster

It's 13-2 the field, so it's wide open, and therefore those at bigger prices should not be discounted. Spartan Army can be expected to run well for Alan King, but from their meeting at Southwell in February, Evaluation's better off at the weights.

The six-year-old has since won at Wolverhampton and seems in good form for his new trainer Lucinda Russell. He goes well fresh and remains 5lb below his peak rating. He's eyecatching at a standout 20-1.

Evaluation 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Lucinda Russell

By Harry Wilson, tipster

Zealandia was having his first start on an artificial surface in Britain when a close third at Wolverhampton behind Prydwen, who is now rated 14lb higher after two subsequent wins, and was not disgraced over a shorter trip at Southwell next time.

Zealandia followed that by winning over course and distance from Enemy, who then took the Winter Derby Trial before finishing runner-up in the Red Sea Turf handicap in Riyadh to boost the form.

The switch to Polytrack can be taken as an excuse for his Kempton defeat in February and a poor showing after a break in the Chester Cup can be forgiven. He's just 3lb higher than his last win and a much better performance can be expected returned to Tapeta.

Zealandia 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Ian Williams

