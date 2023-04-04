'He needs the ground to dry up an awful lot' - six-horse trainer hoping the sun shines ahead of Irish National bid

Francis Casey hopes the rain stays away for his stable star as he is geared up for another crack at the Boylesports Irish Grand National () at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Casey, a sheep farmer with six horses in training, saddled the son of Kalanisi to finish seventh in the €500,000 contest last year and he returns off a 2lb lower mark.

The eight-year-old, who ran over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival last time, met trouble during the 27-runner Irish National 12 months ago and his trainer felt he did well to finish where he did.