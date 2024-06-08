Dermot Weld-trained bumper debutant only sixth at Punchestown after being backed into 9-4 from 12
A gamble on Dermot Weld's bumper debutant Passenger at Punchestown was foiled, with the newcomer well beaten in sixth.
Passenger was backed into 9-4, having been available at 12-1 on Friday for the finale on the eight-race card.
Finian Maguire's mount was in contention on the turn into the straight but lacked the pace to trouble the principals.
The race was won by the Derek O'Connor-ridden Fatal Flaw for Jonathan Sweeney.
The market move comes alongside the news that the similarly named Prince of Wales's Stakes favourite will miss Royal Ascot due to an infection following his win in the Huxley Stakes. The Michael Stoute-trained colt will face a spell on the sidelines but connections are hopeful he will return for next month's Coral-Eclipse.
Read these next:
Prince of Wales's Stakes favourite Passenger ruled out of Royal Ascot
100-1 winner helps punter secure mammoth £188,000 payout from a £2 Lucky 15 bet
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
inIreland
- 'We need a more coordinated approach' - Leopardstown boss believes European cooperation key to attracting international runners
- Shark Hanlon planning Hewick attack and American Grand National is set to be the first stop on the world tour
- 'He's a serious horse and he's only going to get better' - Bucanero Fuerte all set for a crack at the Commonwealth Cup
- 'He could be a horse for the Hong Kong Derby' - Dee Stakes winner Capulet leaves Aidan O'Brien for Far East
- Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna set to bid for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories but target undecided
- 'We need a more coordinated approach' - Leopardstown boss believes European cooperation key to attracting international runners
- Shark Hanlon planning Hewick attack and American Grand National is set to be the first stop on the world tour
- 'He's a serious horse and he's only going to get better' - Bucanero Fuerte all set for a crack at the Commonwealth Cup
- 'He could be a horse for the Hong Kong Derby' - Dee Stakes winner Capulet leaves Aidan O'Brien for Far East
- Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna set to bid for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories but target undecided