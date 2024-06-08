Dermot Weld-trained bumper debutant only sixth at Punchestown after being backed into 9-4 from 12

A gamble on Dermot Weld's bumper debutant Passenger at Punchestown was foiled, with the newcomer well beaten in sixth.

Passenger was backed into 9-4, having been available at 12-1 on Friday for the finale on the eight-race card.

Finian Maguire's mount was in contention on the turn into the straight but lacked the pace to trouble the principals.

The race was won by the Derek O'Connor-ridden Fatal Flaw for Jonathan Sweeney.

The market move comes alongside the news that the similarly named Prince of Wales's Stakes favourite will miss Royal Ascot due to an infection following his win in the Huxley Stakes. The Michael Stoute-trained colt will face a spell on the sidelines but connections are hopeful he will return for next month's Coral-Eclipse.

