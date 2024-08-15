AP McCoy back in the saddle for Pat Smullen raceday - but not in the way you might imagine

AP McCoy will be back in the saddle at a racecourse but this time on two wheels when he leads a 100km cycle challenge as part of Pat Smullen raceday on August 31, a major fundraiser for Cancer Trials Ireland.

The 20-time British champion jump jockey will start the bike ride staged in memory of Olive Lynch, the late mother of pundit Gavin Lynch, who died of pancreatic cancer. Riders will do a loop starting and ending at the Curragh, taking in Moyglare and Gilltown Studs as well as Naas and Punchestown racecourses.

The cycle ride will bookend a competitive day's racing at the Curragh, where the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire is the highlight. The card will also feature a 20-runner charity race with Paddy Smullen, the son of nine-time champion jockey Pat, taking part.

All riders have had to raise at least €3,000 to line up in the race, which is held over the same course and distance as the Irish Derby.

The raceday is held in memory of Smullen, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020. There will be a raffle, with a prize of a seven-day stay in a four-star hotel in Spain, and a contribution from admission fees will go towards the charity.

Curragh chief executive Brian Kavanagh said: "We're delighted to work closely with Cancer Trials Ireland and overwhelmed with the response to the Pat Smullen raceday, which has raised substantial funds since it was launched.

"Everyone’s generosity will make a significant impact to pancreatic cancer patients. I would encourage everyone to donate to the various initiatives taking place across the day.”

Entry for the raceday starts at €15, while each of the 20 riders in the charity race have JustGiving pages where donations can be made.

