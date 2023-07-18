Charity race added to Pat Smullen Race Day in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh in August

The Pat Smullen Race Day returns to the Curragh on Saturday, August 26 and will include a host of events and activities to raise funds for Cancer Trials Ireland.

Last year €176,771 was raised on the day, and this year the Pat Smullen Cancer Trials Ireland charity race has been added to the running order.

The Curragh is seeking expressions of interest from ten to 15 riders who would like to take part in the race in memory of a family member or friend they have lost to cancer, or to support anyone currently living with cancer.

The charity race will be run over a mile and a half and provides a unique opportunity to ride on the famous Curragh turf. Riders will have access to mentoring sessions prior to competing against some past and present racing stars, and are asked to raise a minimum of €3,000 to take part.

A special charity lunch will also take place on the day which will feature some outstanding auction items. Tables of ten at the charity lunch are available for €2,000, or €200 per person, and include a complimentary drinks reception, a sumptuous four-course lunch and post-race entertainment in the Oaks restaurant.

The action on the track will feature the Irish Cambridgeshire Premier Handicap and three Group 3 contests – the Round Tower Stakes, the Newtown Anner Stud Stakes and the Snow Fairy Stakes, while Superfly, one of Ireland’s most popular soul and funk bands, will be performing after racing in the Champions Hall.

Prior to racing, the Coast to Curragh charity cycle will take in six racecourses and Moyglare Stud. Starting at Laytown and finishing at the Curragh in time for the first race, many racing legends will be among the cyclists, including Sir Anthony McCoy.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of the Curragh, said: "Pat will always be remembered with great fondness at the Curragh and the Pat Smullen Race Day in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland has quickly become one of our most anticipated meetings of the year, as well as being a wonderful fundraiser for such a worthy cause."

Smullen died in September 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, and his wife Frances Crowley said: "We had a very special day the Curragh last year, so I am excited to see the day develop and grow this year. On the back of the news last week announcing the Pat Smullen Chair in Pancreatic Cancer at UCD [University College Dublin], it's more important now than ever to continue fundraising to support ongoing pancreatic trials and the important research the new Chair will undertake.

"Whether people take part in the cycle, come racing, join the charity lunch or bid on an auction item, their support and contribution will make a massive difference to pancreatic cancer patients for years to come."

Read this next:

'It will be a disaster' - Ted Walsh fears for future of the sport in Ireland if gambling ads are banned on racing channels

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.