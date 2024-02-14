Racing Post logo
premium

'All roads lead to Cheltenham' - festival winner Ferny Hollow set to race for first time since 2021

Ferny Hollow wins on day one of Leopardstown's Christmas festival last year
Ferny Hollow: Racing Post Novice Chase winner set for his first run since 2021 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ferny Hollow is set to return from an absence of more than two years at Gowran Park on Saturday, resuming a career that once looked among the most exciting in the sport.

The nine-year-old won the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2020 and beat the top-class Bob Olinger when making a successful hurdling debut at Gowran later that year, only to miss the rest of the campaign with a stress fracture.

He came back from more than a year on the sidelines to win twice over fences in December 2021, putting up a performance his trainer Willie Mullins described as "awesome" in landing the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown, and was second favourite for the Arkle when he was ruled out with a suspensory ligament injury.

David CarrReporter

Published on 14 February 2024inIreland

Last updated 16:56, 14 February 2024

