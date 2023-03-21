Cheltenham Gold Cup and King George hero Kicking King dies at 25

Cheltenham Gold Cup and dual King George VI Chase winner has died at the age of 25.

The Irish National Stud announced the death of the immensely popular chaser on Twitter on Tuesday, calling him “a legend in every sense of the word”.

Trained by Tom Taaffe for owner Conor Clarkson, he won 12 of his 28 starts, placing on another 11 occasions.

His last win came in the 2005 King George at Sandown, where he held on bravely by a neck from Monkerhostin under Barry Geraghty, and he was not seen on the track for another 759 days due to a tendon injury.

However, he was unable to get his head back in front in a further five starts, finishing his career in 2008 after finishing a well-beaten second to War Of Attrition at Punchestown.

Kicking King: the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 2005 Credit: Whitaker Edward

Kicking King won six Grade 1 races, all over fences, and earned connections more than £800,000 in prize-money.

He ran three times at the Cheltenham Festival and never finished outside the first two, filling the runner-up spot in the 2003 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and 2004 Arkle. But his crowning moment at the festival came in 2005, when he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with authority from Take The Stand.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.