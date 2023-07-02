22-1 from 40-1: Aidan O'Brien-trained outsider backed for Irish Derby upset

Epsom hero Auguste Rodin is odds-on to follow up at the Curragh in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.40 ) but his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate San Antonio has been attracting major interest in the betting.

Two of O'Brien's last three winners of this race were not the stable first string, with 2019 winner Sovereign striking at 33-1 and Capri denying Wings Of Eagles a Derby double two years earlier, and San Antonio is 22-1 (from 40s) to continue a good record for the outsiders. Auguste Rodin is 1-3 generally.

The Wayne Lordan-ridden San Antonio finished 16 and a half lengths behind Auguste Rodin at Epsom but he may not have handled the track and is not ruled out on the form of his win in the Dee Stakes at Chester.

Elsewhere, support has also been strong for Commanche Falls, favourite for the Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stables Dash Stakes (2.25). The British sprinter is clearly the best on ratings and is 10-11 (from 5-4) with Paddy Power.

2.25

Commache Falls 10-11 (from 5-4)

3.00

Jon Riggens 9-2 (from 7)

3.40

San Antonio 22-1 (from 40)

6.00

Golden Twilight 15-2 (from 20)

Posted at 10.30am

The big story: Ryan Moore seeks to complete set of British and Irish Classics

It is Derby day at the Curragh and it could be a historic afternoon for Ryan Moore as he bids to complete the full set of British and Irish Classics aboard hot favourite Auguste Rodin.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is the only Classic of ten the world-class rider has yet to win but his mount is a warm favourite having won the Epsom equivalent impressively last time.

Auguste Rodin's trainer Aidan O'Brien is no stranger to Irish Derby glory, having won the race 14 times. Santiago was his latest winner in 2020 and he has not gone three years without a winner since 2005.

Many of Auguste Rodin's opponents from the Derby at Epsom reappear, including the third White Birch and fourth Sprewell, while O'Brien also fields outsiders Adelaide River, Covent Garden, Peking Opera and San Antonio.

The O'Brien-Moore combination will also bid to kick off the day with Group 2 success in the Gain Railway Stakes (1.50 ) with recent course winner Unquestionable.

Elsewhere, there is British interest in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap (3.00) with Came From The Dark and Michaela's Boy for Ed Walker and Mick Appleby respectively.

Posted at 9am

Ground update

Good to firm in places was added to the going description on the round course at the Curragh but it remains mostly good for Sunday's fixture at the Curragh.

There was watering on the track after racing on Saturday and showers could hit the area during racing on a cloudy and windy day.

A tweet from the racecourse read: "Following a dry night the ground on the straight course is now good. The round course is good, good to firm in places and selective watering will commence on the round course.

"The forecast looks dry with fresh, westerly winds and the possibility of a passing shower."

Posted at 9am

Non-runners

2.25

7 Ano Syra (in season)

3.00

14 Screen Siren (coughing)

19 Mymomentintime (going)

4.15

7 Joe Masseria (going)

19 Inchturk (going)

5.25

1 Cosmic Vega (going)

3 Fernao (going)

6 Didn'thavemuchtodo (going)

6.00

10 Chally Chute (going)

17 Boher Road (going)

18 Wild Dollar (going)

Read these next

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Sunday

Auguste Rodin primed for Derby double - but Epsom rivals fancy their chances of getting closer

Irish Derby revolves around form of Epsom equivalent and there's no reason why it will be reversed

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.