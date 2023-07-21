Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland

2023 Irish Oaks at the Curragh: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of eight runners will line up for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45) at the Curragh on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV Racing and Racing TV. Read on for the lowdown on the contenders and to find out who we fancy . . .

Sky Bet free bet offer

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Irish Oaks runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Azazat

Getting better with each run; second in Cork Group 3 latest; more to come and handles conditions

TrainerDermot Weld
Jockey: Chris Hayes
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Azazat15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

2 Be Happy

Good runs at Pattern level last  stwotarts, although form of Oaks trial on all-weather knocked since

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Billy Lee
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Be Happy15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A P O'Brien

3 Bluestocking

Two huge runs in defeat this term; outpaced before staying on for third in Ribblesdale latest

Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 9-2

Silk
Bluestocking15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4 Comhra

Good third in Irish 1,000; allergy used for poor runs since; should stay and has each-way claims

Trainer: Jim Bolger
Jockey: Rory Cleary
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Comhra15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Rory Cleary Tnr: J S Bolger

5 Library

Career-best Listed win before beaten favourite over 1m6f; up against it up in class

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Gavin Ryan
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Library15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: A P O'Brien

6 Lumiere Rock

Big run when second to Warm Heart in the Ribblesdale and met a bit of trouble in running

TrainerJoseph O'Brien
Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Lumiere Rock15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

7 Savethelastdance

Chester Vase winner; showed that was no fluke when second in Oaks; gets her conditions now

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 11-10

Silk
Savethelastdance15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

8 Warm Heart

Bids for four-timer after Ribblesdale success latest with two of these in behind; more needed

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 10-3

Silk
Warm Heart15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Verdict

By Phill Anderson

Conditions should come right for Savethelastdance, who probably found the ground a bit too lively when an excellent second at Epsom.

Silk
Savethelastdance15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday   

Savethelastdance v Warm Heart v Bluestocking: assessing the top contenders for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh 

'She has improved for each run this season' - Chris Hayes hopeful of big effort from Azazat in Irish Oaks   

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 07:00, 21 July 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland