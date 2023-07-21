2023 Irish Oaks at the Curragh: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of eight runners will line up for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45) at the Curragh on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV Racing and Racing TV. Read on for the lowdown on the contenders and to find out who we fancy . . .

Irish Oaks runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Azazat

Getting better with each run; second in Cork Group 3 latest; more to come and handles conditions

Trainer: Dermot Weld

Jockey: Chris Hayes

Forecast odds: 14-1

2 Be Happy

Good runs at Pattern level last stwotarts, although form of Oaks trial on all-weather knocked since

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Billy Lee

Forecast odds: 20-1

3 Bluestocking

Two huge runs in defeat this term; outpaced before staying on for third in Ribblesdale latest

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 9-2

4 Comhra

Good third in Irish 1,000; allergy used for poor runs since; should stay and has each-way claims

Trainer: Jim Bolger

Jockey: Rory Cleary

Forecast odds: 40-1

5 Library

Career-best Listed win before beaten favourite over 1m6f; up against it up in class

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Gavin Ryan

Forecast odds: 66-1

6 Lumiere Rock

Big run when second to Warm Heart in the Ribblesdale and met a bit of trouble in running

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Forecast odds: 9-1

7 Savethelastdance

Chester Vase winner; showed that was no fluke when second in Oaks; gets her conditions now

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 11-10

8 Warm Heart

Bids for four-timer after Ribblesdale success latest with two of these in behind; more needed

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Forecast odds: 10-3

Verdict

By Phill Anderson

Conditions should come right for Savethelastdance, who probably found the ground a bit too lively when an excellent second at Epsom.

