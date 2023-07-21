2023 Irish Oaks at the Curragh: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of eight runners will line up for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45) at the Curragh on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV Racing and Racing TV. Read on for the lowdown on the contenders and to find out who we fancy . . .
Getting better with each run; second in Cork Group 3 latest; more to come and handles conditions
Trainer: Dermot Weld
Jockey: Chris Hayes
Forecast odds: 14-1
Good runs at Pattern level last stwotarts, although form of Oaks trial on all-weather knocked since
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Billy Lee
Forecast odds: 20-1
Two huge runs in defeat this term; outpaced before staying on for third in Ribblesdale latest
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 9-2
Good third in Irish 1,000; allergy used for poor runs since; should stay and has each-way claims
Trainer: Jim Bolger
Jockey: Rory Cleary
Forecast odds: 40-1
Career-best Listed win before beaten favourite over 1m6f; up against it up in class
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Gavin Ryan
Forecast odds: 66-1
Big run when second to Warm Heart in the Ribblesdale and met a bit of trouble in running
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle
Forecast odds: 9-1
Chester Vase winner; showed that was no fluke when second in Oaks; gets her conditions now
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 11-10
Bids for four-timer after Ribblesdale success latest with two of these in behind; more needed
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 10-3
Conditions should come right for Savethelastdance, who probably found the ground a bit too lively when an excellent second at Epsom.
