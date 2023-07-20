Confirmed runners and riders for the Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday

The favourite Relief Rally will aim to enhance the fine record of fillies in Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35 ) after featuring in a final field of 21 for the valuable Newbury contest.

Five of the last ten winners of the £250,000 sales race were fillies and Relief Rally is a warm order at 13-8 following her close second to the US-trained Crimson Advocate in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Relief Rally's trainer William Haggas is looking for a third success in the race, in which the weights are determined by the purchase price of each entry rather than official ratings.

Prior to her excellent effort at the royal meeting, Relief Rally won on her debut at Windsor and then at Salisbury when beating the reopposing Juniper Berries by a length and three quarters.

Juniper Berries is joined by stablemate Bobsleigh, a three-length sixth behind River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes last time, to give trainer Eve Johnson Houghton a strong hand.

Woodcote Stakes winner Bobsleigh will be ridden by stable jockey Charlie Bishop and is rated the main danger to Relief Rally at 3-1, with Juniper Berries, the mount of David Probert, a general 6-1 chance.

The Hannon stable has won the Super Sprint eleven times and saddles seven runners, with Amo Racing's La Guarida the shortest in the betting at 12-1.

Irish runners are rare in the Super Sprint and trainer Kieran Cotter is out to give the country a first win in the race with recent Tipperary Listed winner Son Of Corballis, who is priced at 7-1.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Supersonic Man, who had been a 12-1 shot, was not declared.

Also on the Newbury card, Frankie Dettori returns to the saddle after suspension to ride Lezoo in the Group 3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes (3.00 ).

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly takes on 11 rivals and is vying for favouritism with Commanche Falls at around the 9-2 mark after fellow leading contender Tiber Flow was not declared.

Weatherbys Super Sprint confirmed runners and riders

The Camden Colt William Buick

Instant Recall PJ McDonald

Mr Baloo Sam Hitchcott

Son Of Corballis Declan McDonogh

Relief Rally Tom Marquand

World Of Darcy Clifford Lee

Ziggy's Phoenix Jim Crowley

Bobsleigh Charlie Bishop

Relentless Warrior Rob Hornby

Liv My Life Pat Dobbs

Beenham Oisin Murphy

Call Glory David Egan

Dapperling Sean Levey

La Guarida Kevin Stott

Payment In Kind Richard Kingscote

Rosario George Rooke

Jolly Sailor Thomas Greatrex

Juniper Berries David Probert

Crooked Crown Saffie Osborne

Heed The Call Harry Davies

Fengari Laura Pearson

