Savethelastdance v Warm Heart v Bluestocking: assessing the top contenders for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh

The Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45 Curragh, Saturday) takes place this weekend and features an intriguing match-up between the Aidan O'Brien-trained duo Savethelastdance and Warm Heart and the talented Bluestocking for Ralph Beckett, among others. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top.

Savethelastdance: favourite for the Irish Oaks after finishing second at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Form: 5-112

Strengths: Is clear on ratings and holds the form advantage after finishing second in the Oaks. Her victory in the Cheshire Oaks was the most eyecatching of the Classic trials season as she demolished the field by 22 lengths on very soft ground. Conditions are expected to be similarly testing this weekend, which would play right into the Galileo filly's hands after the good to firm going at Epsom proved a shade too quick. If Ryan Moore is jocked up, it will only make her claims stronger.

Weaknesses: Six of the nine fillies who ran in the Oaks have lined up again since, but none have won, with all but Soul Sister finishing out of the places. That raises question marks over the validity of the form, although Soul Sister lost little in defeat when a fine third in the Grand Prix de Paris and Savethelastdance has had a longer break.

Odds (best available): 5-6

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "Savethelastdance ran her heart out at Epsom and seems to be in good form. It will be different ground at the Curragh compared to what she ran on at Epsom and I think the track is going to suit her a lot better as well. It was always in our heads to go straight to the Irish Oaks after Epsom."

Savethelastdance 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Warm Heart streaks away with the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

Form: 4-2111

Strengths: Rapidly improving filly who has won her last three starts and has consistently improved her Racing Post Rating by at least 10lb on each run this season. Like Savethelastdance, she is by Galileo and stamina will be no issue after she dominated the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

Weaknesses: Her maiden win this year came on soft to heavy but her sparkling performances the last twice have been on much faster ground. Can she continue that progress back in more testing conditions? Jockey bookings may indicate the Coolmore team view her as the second string.

Odds: 10-3

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "Warm Heart is progressing with every run. When she stepped up to a mile and a half for the Ribblesdale, we didn't really know what was going to happen, but she moved up another gear over that trip and we were delighted. She was very strong at the line and it looked like the step up in trip really suited her."

Warm Heart 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Bluestocking (left) finished a narrow second to Warm Heart at Newbury in April Credit: Edward Whitaker

Form: 1-23

Strengths: The most unexposed runner in the line-up having made just three starts, stepping up to Listed company and then the Group 2 Ribblesdale on her two appearances this year. After being beaten a head by the more experienced Warm Heart at Newbury, she was a fast-finishing third in the Ribblesdale behind the same rival having been denied a run at a crucial stage. Stamina won't be a problem and new rider Colin Keane is a dab hand around the Curragh.

Weaknesses: Rated 11lb inferior to favourite Savethelastdance and has been beaten by Warm Heart on her last two starts. Untested on any surface slower than good to soft.

Odds: 4-1

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer: “As things stand, she’s going to run and we’re looking forward to that. She’s been in great form and Colin Keane’s going to ride her.”

Bluestocking 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Who else is in contention for the Irish Oaks

Aidan O'Brien could run up to three more fillies in his attempt to win the race for a record-breaking seventh time (he currently shares the record of six wins with Sir Michael Stoute). Be Happy has had a couple of setbacks since finishing second in Lingfield's Oaks trial – which resulted in her missing the Epsom Classic – but would have to progress a huge amount to get the better of her two highly regarded stablemates. Lower-rated entrants Library and Lambada seem unlikely to line-up.

The biggest danger to the three at the head of the market could be Lumiere Rock , who split Warm Heart and Bluestocking in the Ribblesdale. She has yet to win in three starts this season, but did claim a Group 3 at this track on yielding to soft ground in her final run as a two-year-old.

Azazat could have an exciting future in the Aga Khan colours for Dermot Weld. She was beaten by Savethelastdance but then took on and beat some colts in a Leopardstown maiden over 1m4f before being thrown in against older horses in the Group 3 Munster Oaks, where she went down by just half a length to smart mare Rosscarbery. She should also relish the soft conditions.

Comhra ran a stormer at odds of 150-1 to finish a close third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She was last of nine in the Pretty Polly Stakes but connections blamed an allergy picked up at Royal Ascot – when she was a late non-runner in the Coronation Stakes – for that run and she shouldn't be underestimated if back to form. She has never raced this far, but her pedigree suggests it shouldn't be an issue.

Verdict

By Liam Headd, reporter and Punt tipster

Aidan O’Brien can become the most successful trainer of this race with victory on Saturday and I’m siding with Warm Heart to help him achieve that feat. She has improved with every effort on Racing Post Ratings and looked impressive when winning over this distance at Royal Ascot.

Stablemate Savethelastdance ran Soul Sister close in the Epsom version, but Warm Heart has won her last three runs and is open to further improvement. She beat Lumiere Rock and Bluestocking in the Ribblesdale and I think she’ll be too strong again.

Warm Heart 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45 Curragh, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Savethelastdance, 9-4 Warm Heart, 5 Bluestocking, 8 Be Happy, Lumiere Rock, 12 Azazat, 20 Comhra, 25 Library, 66 Lambada

