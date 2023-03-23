'Worrying' state of British racing driving George Boughey's international approach

Classic-winning trainer George Boughey plans to use Britain as a base for a global training enterprise and is increasingly focusing on sending his horses abroad due to the "worrying" state of British racing.

Boughey, 30, who achieved a breakthrough success when Cachet took last year's 1,000 Guineas, is taking an international approach to training and has the favourite for Saturday's Al Quoz Sprint in Al Dasim, who cantered on the Meydan dirt on Thursday morning.

"It's a worrying state for British racing at the moment," Boughey said. "There are some good incentives with all-weather bonuses, but England is ultimately a base for us to send horses around the world. Al Dasim has won more than £200,000 here [at Meydan] when he would have been running for £20,000 back home.