'He's on the way back' - Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers set for US campaign with Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile in his sights

Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers is being prepared for an autumn campaign on dirt in the US ahead of a trip to the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita in November.

Trainers Simon and Ed Crisford are pointing their top older performer towards the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile on November 4, for which he is a 10-1 chance with bet365.

Algiers worked on the Polytrack facility along the Cambridge Road in Newmarket on Tuesday morning, and hopes are high that he could have a prep run in the US at the end of this month beforehand.

Ed Crisford said: "Algiers worked nicely on the all-weather and we’ve also had him on the grass in the last couple of weeks. He’s had the summer off after his great spell in Dubai in the spring and is now on the way back.

"The plan is the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile rather than the Classic at this stage and hopefully he can ship out to the US later this month. There are warm-up options in New York and also in Kentucky for him."

Algiers proved one of the success stories of the Dubai World Cup Carnival when winning the first two legs of the Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan, before being beaten two and three-quarter lengths into second by Japanese runner Ushba Tesoro in the Dubai World Cup itself in March.

One of the options for a prep race for Algiers is the Grade 3 Ack Ack Stakes over a mile on dirt at Churchill Downs on September 30 which is a ‘win and you’re in’ race for the Breeders’ Cup.

No trainer outside the US has ever won the Ack Ack Stakes, which is a proven route to the Breeders’ Cup, with 2018 winner Seeking The Soul going on to finish second in the Dirt Mile later that year.

