'It looks like he's going to make it' - Kyprios set to return as Aidan O'Brien reveals Irish Champions Festival team

The best stayer in training is on course to make his eagerly awaited reappearance at the Curragh on Sunday after Aidan O'Brien revealed it was all systems go for Kyprios, one of only eight remaining in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Last year's race was the fifth leg of a stunning six-race winning sequence for Kyprios who concluded his campaign with a 20-length victory in the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.

The Galileo five-year-old picked up an infection in a joint during the spring which prevented him from defending his Gold Cup crown in June, but he has been nursed back to full fitness by O'Brien and is set to bid for a fifth Group 1 win on Sunday.