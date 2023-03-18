'She simply needs more time' - Emily Upjohn ruled out of intended reappearance in Dubai Sheema Classic

High-class filly Emily Upjohn has been ruled out of her intended reappearance in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday week after failing to shine in a final workout in Newmarket on Thursday morning.

Last year’s British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner had been 5-1 second favourite for the 1m4f contest and was due to be ridden by Frankie Dettori. John and Thady Gosden will now have to rely on recent Saudi Arabian Group 3 winner Mostahdaf to carry the flag in the $6 million contest.

In her latest exercise, Emily Upjohn was ridden by Robert Havlin over a mile on the Cambridge Road Polytrack and finished upsides a decent senior stablemate without setting the world alight.

John Gosden said: “Emily Upjohn won't be entered this morning for the Dubai Sheema Classic. She has yet to come to her peak condition and we'll wait for early summer targets here. She simply needs more time in the spring to come to herself."

After finishing runner-up to Tuesday in the Oaks, Emily Upjohn was part-sold by her owner Jon Shack to Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber but missed the Irish Oaks the following month due to last-minute travel problems. In her first run in the pink colours, things went awry when she finished last in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot after running too freely.

Given nearly three months off and fitted with a hood for the first time, Emily Upjohn bounced back to form to land her first Group 1 win in the British Champions Fillies & Mares at Ascot in October.

