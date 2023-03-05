Dubai World Cup clues: what we learned from the Dubai Carnival and Saudi Cup - including expert jury

The next major date in the international Flat calendar is Dubai World Cup day on March 25 and there were plenty of punting clues for the big day at Meydan in recent weeks, as well as in Saudi Arabia last month.

Defending champ and local star stake claims

Rewind 12 months or so and Bob Baffert's Country Grammer had just finished second in the Saudi Cup. He would go on to land the Dubai World Cup.