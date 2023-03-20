Kevin Philippart de Foy 'very excited' by prospect of saddling first runner on Dubai World Cup night

Kevin Philippart de Foy will have his first runner on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan on Saturday when tackles the Dubai Gold Cup ().

The four-year-old is among a maximum turnout of 16 for the Group 2 contest and Andrea Atzeni has been booked by the Newmarket-based trainer.

El Habeeb had some big assignments as a three-year-old, finishing tenth behind Desert Crown in the Derby at Epsom in June for previous trainer Stan Moore and then a close sixth behind Eldar Eldarov in the St Leger at Doncaster in September. He overcame this weekend’s rival Giavellotto in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot on his final start of last season.

De Foy said: “It’s very exciting to be having my first runner in Dubai. El Habeeb was a Listed winner at Ascot last year and the likely fast ground at Meydan won’t be an issue for him.

"He has been in good form at home and arrived there on Saturday with the rest of the British contingent. Obviously it’s a step up in class but I think the two-mile trip will suit him and this will tell us more about what we do for the rest of the season.”

El Habeeb has been drawn in stall three and 12 of his rivals are trained in Britain or Ireland, including last year's Ebor winner Trawlerman and recent course scorer Siskany.

De Foy said: “I think it’s a strong race but he has a nice draw and if he can get a place and land some nice prize-money that would be great. Andrea won on him at Ascot and spent most of the winter riding for the owner, Mohamed Khalid Abdulrahim, in Bahrain. It’s better having Andrea riding for you rather than against you!”

Of the Group 1 highlights on World Cup night, there are 15 intended runners in the £10 million Dubai World Cup (), headed by last year’s winner Country Grammer. There are ten horses in the £5m Dubai Sheema Classic () including British hopes Mostahdaf and Westover, while there is a maximum field of 16 in the £4.17m Dubai Turf () that features Lord North, who attempts to win the 1m1f contest for a third time.

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.