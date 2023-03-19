Algiers carrying the flag for locals as well as British trainers in Dubai World Cup
Dubai-owned Algiers will have "the hopes of a nation on his shoulders" when he does battle for the British father-and-son team of Simon and Ed Crisford in the $10 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday.
The Crisfords are seeking a breakthrough first Group 1 success with the six-year-old, who is 5-2 joint-favourite with some bookmakers and has been the surprise package at this year’s Dubai Carnival, taking rounds one and two of the Al Maktoum Challenge in style.
Algiers was shipped to Meydan over Christmas with the aim of a possible tilt at the Godolphin Mile on World Cup night. But his staying prowess on dirt has encouraged a switch to the big prize.
