Joseph O'Brien sets sights on more big-race Australian glory in Saturday's Sydney Cup

Joseph O'Brien will bid for more lucrative success in Australia this weekend in the Schweppes Sydney Cup () at Randwick, with the trainer set to saddle two leading chances in the A$2 million contest.

O'Brien will be represented by last season's Chester Cup winner , who was bought by Lloyd Williams last summer. The five-year-old ran in the Tancred Stakes at Rosehill on March 25 as a prep run for Saturday's race, finishing a two-and-a-quarter-length fifth.

Owner Williams and O'Brien have previously teamed up for success in Australia's flagship race, the Melbourne Cup, with Rekindling in 2017 and Twilight Payment in 2020.

is also set to run at Randwick for the trainer and was last seen finishing second in the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh last October.

O'Brien said: "They’re all doing well out there at the moment. Cleveland ran very well in his prep run in the Tancred Stakes and the Sydney Cup is his main target. Baron Samedi had plans for a prep run but the ground was very quick so we decided to go straight for the Sydney Cup with him."

Both runners have been handed wide draws, with Cleveland in stall 17 and Baron Samedi set to come from widest of all in 20. The pair have been allocated weights of 8st and 8st 9lb.

Baron Samedi: also runs in the Sydney Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Raise You, Statement and Temple Of Artemis had also travelled over to compete in Australia but only will run this weekend in the A$1 million Queen Of The Turf Stakes ().

Raise You met a setback while in Australia, while Temple Of Artemis sadly suffered a fatal injury.

O'Brien added: "Statement’s target race is this weekend as well. She ran once already but it was on very quick ground and didn’t run badly when only beaten four lengths. She prefers soft ground and her target race is this weekend too.

"Raise You unfortunately had a hold up so he’s not going to get to run there, but we will have him back for an Autumn campaign in Europe. Temple Of Artemis unfortunately had an injury out there."

While the Sydney Cup is part of the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, O'Brien hopes that it will also unearth live contenders for the Melbourne Cup later this year in an attempt to win the Flemington showpiece for the third time in the last seven runnings.

He said: "We could potentially bring some of the horses back for their spring carnival at Melbourne. It depends how their summer goes."

