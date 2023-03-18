'That was a great result' - Dubai Honour storms to Group 1 success for Ryan Moore and William Haggas

William Haggas and Ryan Moore combined for an impressive success in Sydney when Dubai Honour claimed a breakthrough Group 1 victory in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.

Haggas has a fine record with his Australian raids and Dubai Honour's win came a week on from the trainer striking with Protagonist in the Group 3 Sky High Stakes.

The five-year-old was angled out of the pack by Ryan Moore halfway up the straight and pulled away to saunter to a four-and-a-half length victory over Montefilia and Mo'unga.

After a fine campaign at three which featured a pair of Group 2 wins in France and finishing runner-up to Sealiway in the Champion Stakes, Dubai Honour was rarely in the same form in 2022, finishing sixth at Ascot on his last start in October.

But Mohamed Obaida's gelding thrived on his first start in Australia to claim the 1m2f contest, which has been won in recent years by Verry Elleegant and the Haggas-trained Addeybb.

Haggas had agonised over whether there would be enough give in the ground for the son of Pride Of Dubai, before receiving reassurance from Royal Ascot-winning trainer Chris Waller.

He said: "I was very much worried about the track, but they assured me it was on the five side of a good four and Chris Waller told me it was fantastic, so we decided to gamble and run, and that was a great result.

William Haggas: "He had a very, very good winter" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He had a great year in 2021 but he wasn't quite himself last year. However, he had a very, very good winter and I've been really happy with him."

The victory sets up a fascinating clash next month in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick against Australian star Anamoe, who landed his ninth Group 1 in the following George Ryder Stakes under James McDonald.

Dubai Honour's win marked a first Ranvet success for Moore, who was back in the winner's enclosure for more Group 1 honours later on the card aboard the Coolmore partners' Shinzo, a first winner of the Longines Golden Slipper for Waller.

Read more:

. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.