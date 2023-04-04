Australian superstar Anamoe could warm up for Royal Ascot with Lockinge run

Godolphin's Australian superstar could run in Britain before Royal Ascot after featuring in the entries for the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May.

Anamoe is set to run in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, where he will bid for a record-equalling seventh Group 1 victory of the season, matching the feat of mighty mares Winx and Makybe Diva.

Trained by James Cummings, Anamoe will have his last start in Australia at the weekend and has been given the option of running in the Lockinge – Britain's first Group 1 of the season for older horses on May 20 – before a possible tilt at the Queen Anne Stakes or Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The Cox Plate hero won for the ninth time at the highest level last month when successful in the George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill.

Godolpin have made another international entry in the Lockinge with the Andre Fabre-trained , who won a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud on Saturday, featuring alongside home contenders Modern Games, Real World and Valiant Prince.

Inspiral: three-time Group 1 winner could also head to the Lockinge Credit: Edward Whitaker

A total of 30 entries were made for the Lockinge, including leading contenders Inspiral and Lord North from the John and Thady Gosden stable.

Shadwell won the the race last season with Baaeed and could turn to the Charlie Hills-trained Mutasaabeq this time.

Elsewhere, a total of 65 fillies have been entered for the Oaks at Epsom but the ante-post favourite Tahiyra was missing from the list.

Leading 1,000 Guineas contenders Meditate, Never Ending Story and Mawj were among those in the reckoning for the fillies' Classic on June 2.

