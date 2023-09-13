Racing Post logo
Fantastic Moon's owners reject 'very large offer' - but Arc challenge off the agenda for Prix Niel winner

Rene Piechulek celebrates after Fantastic Moon's win in the Deutsches Derby at Hamburg
Rene Piechulek celebrates after Fantastic Moon's win in the Deutsches Derby at Hamburg

The 22-strong syndicate which owns Fantastic Moon has unanimously voted to reject several big-money offers for the impressive Prix Niel winner and has decided to skip next month's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with trips to the US or Japan under consideration for the son of Sea The Moon.

Liberty Racing was founded by Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten in 2020 with 12 shares in their first horses, while Fantastic Moon was one of four purchases at the 2021 yearling sales and was acquired for just €49,000 at BBAG in Baden Baden.

The announcement was made on Wednesday after the shareholders in the Liberty Racing 21 syndicate met to discuss a number of offers, including "a very large written offer" to buy Fantastic Moon, with Baumgarten stressing his phone had been "ringing off the hook" with interest from agents since Sunday.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 13 September 2023Last updated 18:19, 13 September 2023
