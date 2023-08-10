William Buick comes in for Hi Royal ride in Jacques le Marois as Kevin Ryan readies a pair of aces

Kevin Ryan will be doubly represented in Sunday's Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville, after Triple Time and Hi Royal both stood their ground at Thursday's penultimate declaration stage.

Belbek was the only defector while no supplementary engagements were made, leaving a probable field of 11 for one of Europe's premier all-aged mile races.

Triple Time will renew his Queen Anne Stakes rivalry with Inspiral – the Gosden team and owners Cheveley Park announced their intention to run earlier this week assuming conditions continue will dry – and will once again be ridden by Neil Callan, while Ryan has called up William Buick to partner Hi Royal .

The 2,000 Guineas runner-up failed to figure in the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs on his previous visit to Deauville when ridden by James Doyle, who heads to the Grosser Preis von Berlin on Sunday with Godolphin's New London.

"They're both in great form," said Ryan. "Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and I both felt that we'd prefer to skip Goodwood with Triple Time as we didn't really think the track would suit him, and we made a plan to go for this race.

"Hi Royal is developing very well physically for the second half of the year. William Buick rides because James Doyle is in Germany."

The first three home in last year's Marois were covered by just half a length and both Light Infantry and Erevann look set to attempt to turn the tables with Inspiral, while Big Rock will attempt to add to Christopher Head's fine run of Group 1 form

Last season's Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto has not been seen on a racetrack since finishing an unlucky-in-running seventh in the Japan Cup, and could make his belated reappearance.

Onesto missed the Prix d'Ispahan at the end of May with an 11th hour holdup but Fabrice Chappet appears to be leaning towards a comeback over a mile, having taken the son of Frankel out of the Group 3 Prix Gontaut-Biron over a mile and a quarter on the same day.

Chappet currently has two entries among the 11, with Jean Prat winner Good Guess also on course for what is traditionally the highlight of the entire month in Deauville.

The winners of the French and German 2,000 Guineas, Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Angers , are also set to also figure, while Andre Fabre could run Godolphin's Prix Rothschild runner-up, Life In Motion .

Coral: 9-4 Big Rock, 3 Triple Time, 9-2 Inspiral, 8 Erevann, 9 Good Guess, 12 Marhabi Ya Sanafi, 14 Angers, Light Infantry, 16 Onesto, Hi Royal, Life In Motion

