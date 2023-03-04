Junko books Dubai trip after faultless return at Chantilly for Fabre and Guyon

Junko developed a frustrating habit of running into a top-class horse on each of his last three starts as a three-year-old but Wertheimer et Frere's four-year-old looked to have wintered well when easily getting the better of Monty and his Andre Fabre-trained stablemate Botanik on the Chantilly all-weather.

My Prospero, Al Hakeem and Anmaat all denied him victory in the second half of 2022 and the Wertheimers' racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau is aware Junko's next assignment will be against more top-class rivals.

"The idea was to see if the horse was in the sort of form that would justify running him in three weeks' time in the Dubai Turf," said Bureau. "Today was a case of getting back to work and he has done that very well against a good field. He's an unexposed horse who we wanted to keep fresh for a career at four having not run that much last year. He obviously needed the run after five months off but everything has gone very well up to this point."

Junko paid a handsome compliment to Anmaat, who ran him down close home in the Prix Dollar over Arc weekend and who will be among the brightest prospects this year for Owen Burrows and Shadwell.

"He was beaten by a very good horse at Longchamp.He went to win his race and just got run out of it in the last few metres. He needs a nice pace to run at and I think he's strengthened up since then and is becoming more the finished article after seven starts," Bureau added.

Botanik showed up well on his first start since chasing home Win Marilyn in the Hong Kong Vase over a trip which was certainly too sharp for him and furthered his claim to be regarded as a legitimate contender for the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Loubeisien could head for either Lingfield or Dubai after victory in the Prix Anabaa at Chantilly

Loubeisien could also come under consideration for a trip to Dubai and the Al Quoz Sprint, although the alternative delights of Lingfield and All Weather Finals day are also on the radar for trainer Christophe Ferland after the four-year-old son of Kheleyf won the Prix Anabaa, a fast track qualifier for the Sprint Championship.

"Both are possibilities and if he is invited to Dubai that will give us cause to reflect," said Ferland. "If not he will definitely go to England for the All Weather Final."

The Christopher Head-trained Big Rock set out on the road to the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club with an emphatic success in the Listed Prix Maurice Caillault. Aurelien Lemaitre worked his way forward from a wide draw to shadow his pacemaker Quick Reflex and put four and a half lengths between himself and and Prince De Paname, with another two and a half back to the rest.

Big Rock with jockey Aurelien Lemaitre and trainer Christopher Head after landing the Listed Prix Maurice Caillault at Chantilly

"We need to see him repeat that sort of effort on turf but he'll be trained now with the Jockey Club as his objective," said Head. "I'll discuss it with Leopoldo [Pujals] and the team at Yeguada Centurion and the question will be whether we decide on a programme that gives him plenty of experience or else try and keep him fresh with perhaps only one trial."

