Inspiral v Triple Time v Big Rock: assessing the leading contenders for the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday

Miesque, Dubai Millennium, Kingman and Palace Pier feature on the honour roll of the Prix Jacques le Marois. Here we assess the leading contenders for Sunday's running (3.26 Deauville), including last year's winner Inspiral . . .

Trainer Christopher Head

Form figures 511112

Best Racing Post Rating 116

Strengths Joint career-best performance on RPRs when second on first try at top level in French Derby in June. A winner on heavy ground on his penultimate start so ease in the ground is no concern. Is 4-5 since joining this stable and has the potential for further improvement. Three-year-olds have won six of the last ten runnings.

Weaknesses Drop back in trip looked the right move after the French Derby but he has not raced over a mile since defeat in a maiden in January. Taking on older horses for the first time.

Odds 5-2 favourite

Big Rock 15:26 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Christopher Head

Trainers John and Thady Gosden

Form figures 216-25

Best RPR 123

Strengths Won this race last year as a three-year-old, beating the reopposing Light Infantry by a neck. Three Group 1 wins to her name and plenty to like about her neck second on reappearance in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot in June. Stable has won this four times since 2014.

Weaknesses Well below par when last of five in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week. Soft ground blamed for her performance and showers forecast in Deauville over the next two days. The shortest gap between runs in her career.

Odds 4-1

Inspiral 15:26 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Trainer Kevin Ryan

Form figures 1/17-1

Best RPR 123

Strengths Arrives off the back of a big career-best win in the Queen Anne, beating Inspiral on his first start since last October. Stays a mile well and versatile regarding ground having won on good to firm, good and soft. Lightly raced for a four-year-old and should have more to offer.

Weaknesses Only blip came when seventh on sole visit to France in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend at Longchamp last year. Took his form to next level at Royal Ascot, however.

Odds 4-1

Triple Time 15:26 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Trainer David Simcock

Form figures 6-3723

Best RPR 121

Strengths Best run on RPRs when second to Inspiral in this race last year. Versatile regarding ground – has no issues with ease underfoot – and can be relied on to run his race in top-level company. Form figures of 222 in Group 1s in France.

Weaknesses Beaten again by Inspiral, and the reopposing Triple Time, in the Queen Anne last time so has it to do on recent form. Not won since October 2021 despite some highly creditable efforts in defeat.

Odds 8-1

Light Infantry 15:26 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Tnr: David Simcock

Rest of the field

This Group 1 is set to have strength in depth and Kevin Ryan runs Hi Royal along with Triple Time. This three-year-old finished second to Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas and third to Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas – two runs that make him of interest – but he needs to bounce back from finishing ninth in the Prix Jean Prat. The home challenge deserve the utmost respect and last year's Prix Daniel Wildenstein winner Erevann, recent Prix Jean Prat scorer Good Guess returning to a mile and French 2,000 Guineas scorer and French Derby third Marhaba Ya Sanafi are others worth considering. Last season's Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto has not been in action since finishing an unlucky seventh in the Japan Cup and is another intriguing player alongside German 2,000 Guineas winner Angers in a competitive race.

Verdict

Big Rock has obvious claims given his excellent campaign but the drop back to a mile, particularly against genuine Group 1 horses at this trip, poses enough doubt to take him on. Preference is for Triple Time, who has had plenty of time to recover from his standout performance in the Queen Anne on his return in June and should have more to offer on just his second top-level start.

Triple Time 15:26 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Prix Jacques le Marois, 3.26 Deauville, Sunday

William Hill: 5-2 Big Rock, 4 Inspiral, Triple Time, 8 Erevann, Light Infantry, 10 Onesto, 12 Good Guess, Marhaba Ya Sanafi, 16 bar

Read more . . .

William Buick comes in for Hi Royal ride in Jacques le Marois as Kevin Ryan readies a pair of aces

Inspiral and Frankie Dettori set for quick return in Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.