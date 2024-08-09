'He's exciting and is ready for a Group 1' - Crisfords' newest stable star bids to remain unbeaten in Prix Jacques le Marois

Simon and Ed Crisford have been dealt a handful of bad luck with their stable star Vandeek this season but another Group 1 horse has emerged in the unbeaten Quddwah , who they believe is ready to tackle top company in Sunday's Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois (3.04 ).

The four-year-old has improved with each of his four runs and suggested the step up in class was warranted when landing the Group 2 Summer Mile in cosy style at Ascot last month.

A low blood count saw him miss last week's Sussex Stakes, but Quddwah is firmly on track for the Deauville showdown with the dual race winner Inspiral, Queen Anne hero Charyn and Jersey scorer Haatem.

Those four British contenders feature in a final field of eight alongside last year's runner-up Big Rock, Metropolitan, Marhaba Ya Sanafi and King Gold.

Ryan Moore takes over from Kieran Shoemark aboard Inspiral , who bids to win the €1 million Group 1 for a record third time. In another key jockey change, Cristian Demuro partners Big Rock for the first time.

On Quddwah, Ed Crisford said: "He’s been training really well into the race. He’s ready for a Group 1 now. It looks like it’s going to be a small field but a very competitive race.

"He’s only had four runs in his life and you need to keep proving yourself. The way he won the other day in a good field at Ascot showed he’s ready to have a go at the top tier. He’s still quite babyish, even at Ascot he hit the front and he idled a bit, but he’s proved to us that he’s ready to have a crack at it.

"He’s quite straightforward in the race as he travels strong, but he’s lightly raced and learning on the job. He’ll want a strong pace to aim at – the stronger the better for him – but he’s an exciting horse and he’s got it all ahead of him."

Callum Shepherd: will be back aboard Quddwah on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Quddwah was partnered by Callum Shepherd for the first time in the Summer Mile and the jockey, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, will retain the ride in his bid for a first Group 1 success.

Shepherd will be hoping the four-year-old can emulate his sire Kingman, who won the Marois in 2014, while his joint-trainer believes he has more to offer based on what he has been showing the Gainsborough team at home on the gallops in Newmarket.

"We’ve always liked him but you want to see them do it on track and go through the ranks," he said. "He’s won his two novices and this year he won a Listed race, and the Summer Mile worked out for him.

"You can definitely see he seems to be improving at home. It’s a high quality field and we just hope he has a good run. It’s going to be another step up and we’re going to learn a lot about him and where we sit at the table with those sort of horses."

On his stable stars, he added: "I don't know whether Vandeek would be back in time for the Sprint Cup, but hopefully he'll be back at the end of the year. Arabian Dusk is in both the Prix Morny and the Lowther and we haven't decided which she'll go for yet. We'll see what the ground and likely fields look like."

Jacques le Marois confirmed runners and riders

Marhaba Ya Sanafi Mickael Barzalona

Quddwah Callum Shepherd

Charyn Silvestre de Sousa

King Gold Stephane Pasquier

Big Rock Cristian Demuro

Inspiral Ryan Moore

Metropolitan Alexis Pouchin

Haatem James Doyle

