'He's an unbelievable horse' - Noel George confident there's more to come from Il Est Francais

There were some relieved and happy faces around the winner's enclosure after last season's champion four-year-old Il Est Francais made his first appearance in open company a winning one.

In receipt of 9lb weight for age from reigning champion hurdler Hermes Baie, Il Est Francais threatened to take the race apart turning out of the back straight under Felix de Giles.

That he ended up beating Kapteen by a length and a half with Hermes Baie a further two lengths away in third will not have blown everyone away.

But joint-trainer Noel George was more than satisfied with a seasonal debut that promised much on the road to France's Champion Hurdle, the Grande Course de Haies, on May 20.

George said: "He's gonna improve for that. It's tough to get him 100 per cent in the morning because there's not many who can go with him.

"You saw there down the back straight we wanted to get a lead for as long as possible, but he's got such a long stride you just have to let him bowl on. He would have taken a good blow turning in and he'll improve a lot next time but he's a very exciting horse."

Carrying the grey colours of Richard Kelvin Hughes, Il Est Francais may end up over fences in Britain one day with George's father Tom, whose name was on the licence when the son of Karaktar landed the Grade 1 Prix Renaud du Vivier here in November.

Noel has overseen his preparation throughout and, having secured his French trainer's licence at the turn of the year, was celebrating a first win since officially becoming the horse's joint-trainer alongside Amanda Zetterholm.

"Felix said he gave him a chance up the home straight as it was his first run for a while and he's going to improve a lot for that," said George, who also saddled fourth-placed Goa Lil. "I think there's a lot to come from him.

"That's a good race but a prep race when they don't go absolutely flat out. They went a good gallop but I think the moment he's in a really high-quality race, when he can get in behind one and stay in his rhythm, he'll be unstoppable. He's an unbelievable horse."

Tom George, Amanda Zetterholm and Noel George after Il Est Francais makes a winning return to the track in the G3 Prix Juigne

With regular rider James Reveley racing to get back from a leg injury, George was in no hurry to decide whether Il Est Francais will take in one or both of the remaining two trial races, the Prix Hypothese on March 26 and the Prix Leon Rambaud on April 23.

"He's easy and he'll tell us what to do," said George. "The main aim is in May."

Tom George was once again on hand to watch Il Est Francais and was full of praise for his son's handling of his return to action.

He said: "Full marks to Noel and his team, they've done a great job with him. What I like is that he's got him good and fit for today, but you can see he's going to improve for it. He didn't panic and do too much, just enough to get the job done today. He's got two or three good races ahead of him."

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.