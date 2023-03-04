Gold Tweet team have no concern over ground as countdown begins to stayer's date with destiny

Gabriel Leenders says he is relaxed about how the weather impacts on the Cheltenham going in the build-up to Gold Tweet's challenge for the Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle.

Leenders travelled to Cheltenham on Wednesday for a press conference where he confirmed the Grade 2 Cleeve Hurdle winner would be supplemented for the festival prize. He also took advantage of the visit to talk to Jon Pullin, the clerk of the course, who said grass growth had been hampered by the return of cold weather and he had decided to put down fleece blankets in an effort to combat the wintry conditions.

"Gold Tweet goes on any ground and he has a lot of natural pace," Leenders said after returning to his base in the Loire Valley. "If it comes up quick it will be no problem to him and if it’s heavy, he’ll love it. I met the ground staff yesterday and they have a great team there and I have absolutely no concerns. They already had some fleece covers down and I’m very confident it will be perfect."