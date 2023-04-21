Crown Princesse lands Diane trial as Heartache Tonight pleases Menuisier on comeback

thrust herself into the picture for the Prix de Diane Longines after unleashing a pleasing turn of foot to settle a messy running of the Prix Cleopatre in which connections of both runner-up Elusive Princess and the David Menuisier-trained Heartache Tonight – who was the only one of the eight runners to be making her seasonal debut – can take plenty from their defeats.

The winner was last turning in under Ioritz Mendizabal, but she picked up stylishly to head Heartache Tonight at the furlong pole.

Her trainer Fabrice Chappet said: "She's still a little immature as she only made her debut two months ago and is certainly moving through the grades in a pleasing way. Above all, I think she was the best in the race and she hasn't done a lot wrong to date."

Paddy Power installed the daughter of Zarak at 12-1 for the Diane, where it would be no surprise to see her reopposed by , who was the fastest finisher of all out wide after her rider Gerald Mosse initially found his route blocked on the rail.

A half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Wonderful Tonight, the front-running looked like she would be swallowed up inside the final two furlongs, but she rallied well and was only beaten a length and a quarter.

"It was a super comeback against fillies who had all run," said Menuisier, who had to turn to Cristian Demuro for the ride after Kieran Shoemark fell foul of an Air France strike.

Wonderful Tonight and Cristian Demuro after finishing third at Saint-Cloud Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

He added: "She was still a bit green but she ran on very well and now she has a run under her belt and a bit more experience, it might be a different result next time.

"I thought it was a really good performance for a filly who hadn't run for 180 days and was entitled to get tired.

"I don't know where we'll go next. We could think about going up in trip to a mile and a half, but it might be the lack of a run that gives that impression, and next time out she might show more speed."

Elsewhere on the card, Amy Murphy got on the scoresheet with , who took the newcomers' race for the three-year-old fillies over a mile under Mendizabal.

"We are delighted to see her perform how she has today," said Murphy. "She’s a filly with a lot of talent, but she is tricky also so it’s a big team effort. The jockey gave her a lovely ride and hopefully she will progress from here."

