Confirmed runners and riders for the Prix Morny and Prix Romanet at Deauville on Sunday

Christopher Head believes Ramatuelle gives him an excellent chance of landing another juvenile Group 1 and is eagerly anticipating her clash with Royal Ascot winners River Tiber and Valiant Force in Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny (3.25 ).

A field of nine runners were declared on Friday, with the Andre Fabre-trained Sajir the only other French-trained entry for the Group 1 contest.

Joining a strong British challenge is Elite Status – who defeated Sajir by a length and a quarter in the Prix de Cabourg – Jasour and Vandeek , winners of the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Richmond at Goodwood respectively.

The new sponsors of the race will also be represented, with the Charlie Johnston-trained Sacred Angel to line up in the colours of Sumbe principal, Nurlan Bizakov.

Since declarations were revealed, Ramatuelle has been well supported and is now the well-backed 9-4 market leader with Coral, having been a 3-1 chance on Thursday, while River Tiber is next best at 11-4.

"Everything has gone well and her work has been tremendous ahead of each race," said Head, who trains Ramatuelle for a collection of owners headed by former NBA star Tony Parker, in whose black and white Infinity Nine colours she runs.

"She is really the one that is capable of facing up to this kind of challenge. Justify is a serious stallion for the future and she's the proof."

Ramatuelle suffered her sole defeat when caught close home by the highly rated Beauvatier on her second start at Saint-Cloud, before posting two spectacular Group-race victories over the straight track at Chantilly.

And Head is in no doubt just what a major achievement it would be to land the Morny, France's only two-year-old Group 1 at six furlongs.

Tony Parker greets impressive Prix du Bois winner Ramatuelle

"I've geared her preparation around this objective because the Morny is her most important race this year," said Head. "Of course there is still the Cheveley Park Stakes afterwards but we've really looked to the Morny.

"It's an important race for us in France and for the breeding. It's very important for us to be at 100 per cent for this race."

Though Ramatuelle was bought across the road from Deauville racecourse at the Arqana August Yearling Sale – this year's auction runs from Friday to Sunday – she was bred by Head's chief patron, Yeguada Centurion, whose colours are carried by Blue Rose Cen and Big Rock.

"It's very important for the owners, the breeders and for my team because she is the first two-year-old we've had that can be competitive at this level at this time of the season. I'm pretty sure she is the one shot we have this year."

The ground at Deauville was described as heavy on Friday morning due to 22mm of rainfall in the last 24 hour. Looking at the forecast over the next couple of days, conditions are largely expected to stay dry.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Prix Morny

Elite Status Clifford Lee

Jasour Rossa Ryan

Thunder Blue Gary Halpin

Valiant Force Kevin Stott

Sajir Alexis Pouchin

Vandeek Andrea Atzeni

River Tiber Ryan Moore

Sacred Angel Jason Hart

Ramatuelle Aurelien Lemaitre



Sumbe Prix Morny (3.25 Deauville, Sunday)

Coral: 9-4 Ramatuelle, 11-4 River Tiber, 11-2 Elite Status, 6 Vandeek, 10 Jasour, 14 Sacred Angel, Sajir, Valiant Force, 50 Thunder Blue

Via Sistina: was an impressive winner of the Pretty Polly in July for George Boughey Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Group 1 scorer Via Sistina leads the way in Romanet

Pretty Polly Stakes heroine Via Sistina , trained by George Boughey, heads a field of eight for the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville on Sunday (2.50 ).

The five-year-old mare kicked her campaign off with an emphatic six-length success over Al Husn in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket in May, before scoring at the highest level in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh.

Her two-length victory over Stay Alert was then followed up with a third-place finish in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes last month, where she finished six and a half lengths behind winner Nashwa.

Nassau Stakes runner-up Above The Curve makes a quick return to action, while Hughie Morrison will be represented by Prix de Vichy winner One For Bobby .

The home challenge will be spearheaded by the Andre Fabre-trained Mqse De Sevigne, who landed the Group 1 Prix Rothschild last time out. Darkaniya , Plesant Jane

Trevaunance and Valpolicella complete the line-up.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Prix Romanet

Darkaniya Maxime Guyon

Plesant Jane Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

Via Sistina Jamie Spencer

Above The Curve Ryan Moore

One For Bobby Christophe Soumillon

Trevaunance Shane Foley

Mqse De Sevigne Alexis Pouchin

Valpolicella Augustin Madamet



Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet (2.50 Deauville, Sunday)

Coral: Evs Via Sistina, 9-2 Above The Curve, 8 Mqse De Sevigne, 9 One For Bobby, 10 Trevaunance, 12 Pleasant Jane, 14 Darkaniya, 33 Valpolicella

