Christopher Head: 'When we send a runner to Britain it will be because we're really confident of getting a result'

There may have been a few raised eyebrows when the name Christopher Head did not feature among last week's entries for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas but Head, who sent out Blue Rose Cen to win the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day in October, is already looking forward to unleashing one of his stable stars on a big prize in Britain.

The early Classic entries are viewed as something of a formality for most trainers but Head has not given himself the option of splitting Blue Rose Cen and Group 3 winner Tigrais up and will instead concentrate on getting both fillies ready for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp on May 14.

Asked about sending a challenger to Britain, Head said: "It will come but I want to do it the right way. I've been there to judge the level of competition and I like to be precise in my way of doing things. When we decide to go it will be because we're really confident of getting a good result."

Christopher Head after Blue Rose Cen's victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac Credit: Edward Whitaker

Head joked he would be the first trainer to make his debut at Royal Ascot twice, a reference to his attempt last June with Sibila Spain, who was withdrawn from the Duke of Cambridge Stakes after becoming upset in the stalls.

More immediately, Prix la Rochette winner will be kept away from really testing conditions after failing to handle deep ground in the Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day.

Owned in partnership by Gerard Augustin-Normand and OTI, the daughter of Outstrip recently returned to Head's yard after wintering with Alban Chevalier du Fau.

"Tigrais is in good form and the slight worry with her is that a prep race might be on soft ground," said Head. "I've discussed it with the team around her and it's possible she could go straight to the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

"That could come into play if she doesn't have her ground for the Prix Imprudence."

made light work of the Longchamp mud when streaking to a five length success in the Boussac and will take in what is regarded as the key trial for the Pouliches back over course and distance next month.

"Blue Rose Cen will also go to the Poule d'Essai with a prep run in the Prix de la Grotte," said Head. "The ground is less of a worry with her and she has shown she might even be better with some cut."

The sole French-trained entry in the 1,000 Guineas is Spirit Gal, who joined Andre Fabre over the winter after scoring in Listed company at Dundalk in September when trained by Willie Browne. Fabre is also responsible for the only French-trained colt in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere hero Belbek.

