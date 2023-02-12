'He is a young rider with plenty of potential' - Roger Varian signs apprentice Aidan Keeley

Promising 5lb claimer Aidan Keeley will join the powerful Newmarket stable of Roger Varian on Monday, with an eye to having a crack at the apprentices' title.

Keeley, the 21-year-old grandson of former Flat jockey Brian Rouse, is moving from Gary Moore's West Sussex yard. He has ridden 28 winners, with his biggest success coming on 25-1 shot Majestic in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last September.

Majestic was trained by Mick Channon, one of several trainers for whom Keeley has ridden in a short career which has already yielded more than 360 rides.

Varian said: "I'm pleased that Aidan is joining our team. He's a young rider with plenty of potential and has a good work ethic from his time at Gary Moore's.

"We're looking forward to supporting him for this season and giving him the chance to build on what has already been a promising start to his career."

Keeley has already had three rides for Varian, who nurtured David Egan to become champion apprentice in 2017.

Last year’s St Leger-winning trainer sent out a personal-best 140 winners in 2022, earning prize-money of £3.6 million, putting him fifth in the Flat trainers' championship.

Keeley will join the stable’s established jockeys who, as well as Egan, include Andrea Atzeni, Jack Mitchell and Cameron Noble.

