You have told them to 'butt out' - now the government and Gambling Commission must respond

This was not Kauto-Denman, nor was it Grundy versus Bustino or Arkle against Mill House. There are times when major showdowns more than live up to their billing. The mid-morning encounter between the Gambling Commission and the Culture, Media and Sport Committee was not such an occasion.

On a sweltering day in Westminster, and in a room blessed with an exceptionally high ceiling, we were surrounded by an excess of hot air. The conversation became slightly more meaningful when the gambling regulator left and the government arrived but, truth be told, we learned very little. Hope and comfort for racing and punters were in equally short supply.

In the Gambling Commission's defence, the failure of its three representatives to properly answer incisive, searching questions stemmed from the fact they were largely not asked any. Yes, there were inquiries in relation to the affordability checks that are so abhorred by punters, but only a small percentage of the 90-minute session really concerned the subject that has dominated the Gambling Commission's ongoing consultation. The few questions that were posed triggered less than convincing answers from Andrew Rhodes, but neither the chief executive nor the colleagues sat to his left and right were put under much pressure. It all rather felt like a wasted opportunity.

We did, in case you were wondering, get a section related to the Radio 4 statistics show More Or Less.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes appeared before MPs on Tuesday morning

"It's a very niche programme," said Rhodes, who followed that up with: "Gambling is even more niche." Perhaps his words came out in a way that confused his true meaning. The same explanation cannot be used in relation to the lack of correlation between secretary of state Lucy Frazer's declaration to the House of Commons that financial checks would be "frictionless" and the proposals set out by the Gambling Commission at the launch of its latest consultation.

Labour MP Kevin Brennan – who produced a considerably more impressive performance than most of his committee colleagues – pointed out the discrepancy between what the government had promised and what the Gambling Commission has proposed to deliver. Rhodes, however, disagreed that Frazer's statement to the House had been either incomplete or inaccurate.

Like Brennan, committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage merits praise, not least for asking the Gambling Commission employees about how the plans in the white paper would affect British racing.

"We're talking about three per cent of accounts requiring enhanced checks," replied Rhodes, somewhat dubiously. Numerous accounts will either be dormant or used maybe once or twice a year. The percentage of regular racing punters who get caught up by affordability checks will inevitably be far greater than three per cent. Sadly, none of the MPs in Committee Room Six followed up on that, nor on Rhodes's argument that his responsibilities do not extend to any consequences felt by racing.

"In terms of an assessment of the overall impact of the white paper, that would be for the department, not the Gambling Commission," said Rhodes, who a few minutes later passed the proverbial baton to the department's gambling minister Stuart Andrew and Ben Dean, DCMS sport and gambling director.

Ministers come and go – and Conservative gambling ministers really have come and gone – which helps to explain why Dean did more of the talking than one might have expected. That said, the minister and his official very much stuck to the same line, yet it was one that has been heard countless times before. Frustratingly absent was any sort of explanation and insight.

Stuart Andrew fielded questions from MPs on affordability checks at a select committee meeting

This first became apparent after Damian Green asked about the large dossier of readers' letters given to committee members – and at the end of the meeting also handed to Andrew – by the Racing Post. He told the minister what you have told us, namely that you want the government and Gambling Commission to "butt out" of your life and permit you to continue enjoying betting without state intervention.

"Exactly," said Andrew, then adding: "It isn't for us to tell them how they should spend their money." Quite right, too, yet when asked how the government will ensure checks will be frictionless, as promised by Andrew in a Racing Post comment piece four months ago, there was nothing to put any minds at rest.

"That's exactly what we're consulting on at the moment," he said. "When we say we want frictionless checks, we mean it," was one of his later comments. We must hope he also meant it when insisting that checks will only be rolled out if and when it has been established the frictionless ambition can be achieved in reality.

Andrew suggested that government-mandated checks might first be trialled in a pilot scheme. The only other bit of new news emerged at the end of the Gambling Commission session when, asked if there was anything else he wanted to say, and symbolic of a less than strenuous session, Rhodes told the committee that sat behind him was a young man celebrating his 18th birthday.

For punters and racing, there was no obvious reason to celebrate.

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

Read more . . .

Gambling Commission comes under fire as MPs query requests for personal information from bookmakers

'It gives a whole new take on the postcode lottery' - key quotes from crucial select committee meeting

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.