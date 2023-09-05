'It isn’t for us to tell people how to spend their money' - key quotes from crucial select committee meeting

On Tuesday, senior management at the Gambling Commission, headed by chief executive Andrew Rhodes, and the sports minister, Stuart Andrew, were questioned about the gambling review by MPs at a culture, media and sport select committee meeting. Here are some of the key quotes from the exchanges:

“There are a vast majority of people who do enjoy gambling in a safe way and it isn’t for us to tell them how to spend their money. We are trying to bring about a balanced and proportionate approach.”

Stuart Andrew emphasises that it is the right of people to choose how their money is spent, not the government's right

“I personally, the department and the government recognises the massive contribution horseracing makes to this country. There's no way we want to do anything to harm that. Yes, we are bringing in these checks, but we want them to be frictionless."

Stuart Andrew insists the gambling review will not hurt British horseracing

"We actually considered that ourselves. It was actually some of our research and statistics team who thought it would be a good idea. It’s a bit niche, but gambling is even more niche."

Andrew Rhodes responding to a question about whether statistics used in the gambling debate should be sent to BBC Radio 4's 'More or Less' for fact-checking

Andrew Rhodes: "It’s a bit niche, but gambling is even more niche"

“Two accusations are levelled at us: that the industry is terrified of us and lives in a perpetual state of fear that we will come knocking and punish them for no reason; and the second is that operators just shrug penalties off. Neither of these is the case."

Andrew Rhodes on the impact of regulatory action by the Gambling Commission on licensed betting operators

"Only when we are sure we are having the frictionless checks we envisaged will we then look at rolling it out."

Stuart Andrew says that plans for 'frictionless' checks on punters will not be rushed through

"The last thing I want to see is those who are enjoying gambling in a safe manner, and have done for several years, to be impacted."

Stuart Andrew on the potential impacts of the gambling review on regular punters

“We have had 1,500 responses from the consultation, almost all on financial risk checks. This is the most challenging part of what we are doing. It's the most debated and very strong views have been expressed on it.”

Andrew Rhodes on what has mattered to punters so far in the Gambling Commission’s consultation

“The impression the minister gave was that they wouldn’t be asked for their postcodes or job titles. It gives a whole new take on the postcode lottery.”

Kevin Brennan MP on how planned financial risk checks could impact punters

