UK Government and Gambling Commission launch three separate consultations on proposals contained in white paper

The Department for Culture Media and Sport has announced details of three public consultations around proposals contained in the UK government's white paper on reform of the 2005 Gambling Act.

The Gambling Commission will be in charge of work around financial risk checks, with submissions invited from the general public as well as the gambling industry, clinicians, academics and those with first-hand experience of harm.

The DCMS will pilot separate consultations on proposed limits to online slot and casino games, as well as proposed updates to laws on land-based premises such as casinos and bingo halls.

Financial risk checks - the government’s preferred term for controversial affordability checks which seek to impose deposit limits on punters - were among the key measures outlined in the much-delayed white paper, entitled ‘High stakes: gambling reform for the digital age', which was published at the end of April.

The government’s timetable for bringing a bill into law is summer 2024, with the consultation process the next step before legislation is drafted.

The Gambling Commission’s executive director of research, Tim Miller, said: “These consultations from the Government and the Gambling Commission offer the opportunity for people to have their say on proposals aimed at empowering and protecting consumers. Their launch represents a key moment in turning the commitments in the White Paper into reality.”

