Stuart Andrew set to continue overseeing government gambling reform following cabinet reshuffle

Two key government positions relating to racing and betting appear to have been unaffected by prime minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle, with Lucy Frazer and Stuart Andrew remaining in their roles.

Frazer, whose constituency contains the National Stud and the July course in Newmarket, has not been moved from her post as culture secretary, while Andrew looks set to continue as sports minister.

Andrew became the sixth minister to oversee the government’s review into the Gambling Act when taking over the gambling portfolio in February. By remaining in position, any further upheaval and delay in the progress of the white paper and reform of the levy is likely to be minimised.

Andrew has been at the centre of discussions on potential reform to the Gambling Act, which includes the possibility of affordability checks being imposed on punters who would have to prove they could afford to continue betting if hitting certain loss thresholds.

However, Andrew has stated affordability checks would not come into force unless they were frictionless, and has also said the government does not want to damage British racing as a consequence of any changes brought in.

A petition launched this month by the Jockey Club demanding a halt to the proposed affordability checks was nearing 84,000 signatures on Tuesday evening. Once the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the motion will be considered for debate in parliament.

Racegoers at Cheltenham’s Paddy Power meeting this week will be urged to add their signatures to the petition, if they have not already done so, with Jockey Club managing director Ian Renton saying the course will be “using the platform that the home of jump racing provides this weekend” to drive home the message.

