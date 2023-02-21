Exclusive: Sports minister Stuart Andrew set to take on gambling brief

Sports minister Stuart Andrew is set to take on the brief as gambling minister as the wait for the government's gambling white paper goes on.

The Racing Post understands that Andrew, the MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough in West Yorkshire, will succeed Paul Scully in the role and become the sixth minister to have responsibility for the white paper since the government launched its review of gambling legislation in December 2020.

Andrew, who joined the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in September, has not been vocal on the subject of gambling or horseracing.

However, he was criticised for accepting £1,961 worth of hospitality at Wembley for England's 2-0 win against Germany in 2021 at the latest European Championships from Paddy Power.

The government's proposals for gambling reform, which are expected to include details for their plans around the controversial subject of affordability checks, have been the subject of numerous delays.

The latest came this month when Scully was moved to another department as part of prime minister Rishi Sunak's reshuffle.

His departure was regarded as a blow by leadership among both the racing and gambling industries who had found him willing to listen to the concerns of both sectors.

The former culture secretary Michelle Donelan also left the DCMS as part of the latest reshuffle to be succeeded by Lucy Frazer, whose South East Cambridgeshire constituency includes the July course at Newmarket and the National Stud.

Although it has yet to be officially confirmed by the DCMS, Andrew's appointment would mean the process of getting the white paper published can begin again, with officials hoping it can finally appear before the Easter recess at the end of March.

Apart from affordability checks, other issues that are expected to be covered in the white paper include a statutory levy on operators to fund research, education and treatment of problem gambling, advertising and sponsorship by gambling companies and lower stakes for online slot games to mirror those found in bricks and mortar premises.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.