Seven new commissioners join Gambling Commission - but none of them come from a gambling background

Experts with backgrounds in law, regulation, health, the financial sector and the civil service but not gambling have been named among seven new commissioners of the Gambling Commission.

The commissioners, who are appointed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, "bring experience and knowledge from a wide range of sectors to help us ensure gambling is fair and safe", according to the industry regulator's website, and ensure it meets its licensing objectives.

The commission has been criticised for a lack of gambling expertise, with Betfair co-founder Andrew Black in August calling for it to operate like its City equivalent the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), whose eight-strong board includes a number of directors with a background in the finance industry. Black claimed the commission's make-up and lack of gambling knowledge made it likely there would be a "commonality of thinking" unaligned with the industry.

The new commissioners, whose terms started in September, include an FCA executive director in Sheree Howard. Charles Counsell has a background in regulation, as does Dr Helen Phillips along with her expertise in health.

Lloydette Bai-Marrow, Helen Dodds and Claudia Mortimore all have legal backgrounds, while former civil servant David Rossington had already been part of the commission's board in an interim role since the start of the year.

The news will place an even greater focus on the new Industry Forum, announced by the commission's chair Marcus Boyle in September. The role of the group, made up of members of the gambling industry, is to provide the commission with further insight into the views of operators.

Michael Dugher: "critical time for the industry"

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher welcomed the new commissioners to their positions at what he described as a "critical time" for the industry.

He added: "There has been huge progress on safer gambling in recent years and given the contribution the industry makes to UK plc, and given the often complex and technical nature of many of the businesses, I would urge the new commissioners to get out and about, and to meet with people who are working across our diverse and vibrant sector, in order to truly understand the world-leading operators.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Gambling Commission to keep raising standards, promote safer gambling, and ensure the voices of punters and those who work in our industry are heard."

The new commissioners

Lloydette Bai-Marrow: anti-corruption expert and economic crime lawyer

Charles Counsell: former chief executive of The Pensions Regulator

Helen Dodds: international lawyer; former global head of legal, dispute resolution at Standard Chartered Bank

Sheree Howard: executive director of risk and compliance oversight at the Financial Conduct Authority

Claudia Mortimore: prosecuted drugs, tax and money-laundering offences for the Revenue and Customs Prosecutions Office

Dr Helen Phillips: chair of NHS Professionals Ltd and the Chartered Insurance Institute

David Rossington: former civil servant, including at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport; appointed as interim commissioner in January

